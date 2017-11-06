Mon November 06, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2017

CS takes notice of Chacha Younus Park issue

PESHAWAR:  Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan taking serious notice of Chacha Younus Park issue has directed all the concerned to stop taking/handing over till the last solution of the conflict.

He also directed the SMBR to present detailed and comprehensive report about the issue based on the documents and record available with all concerned quarters at the earliest. 

