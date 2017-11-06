CS takes notice of Chacha Younus Park issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan taking serious notice of Chacha Younus Park issue has directed all the concerned to stop taking/handing over till the last solution of the conflict.
He also directed the SMBR to present detailed and comprehensive report about the issue based on the documents and record available with all concerned quarters at the earliest.
