Sharifs won’t be able to get another NRO: Imran

UBARO: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the people of Pakistan will not accept another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He warned that his party would march on Islamabad if a law was passed to grant amnesty to plunderers. He said the Sharifs won't get another NRO, adding Zardari would not be able to commit atrocities next time.

The nation will not tolerate another NRO, he said. Asif Zadrari and Nawaz Sharif have already been granted an NRO once but we won't allow it to happen again, Imran said. Shahbaz Sharif should stop thinking that he will get away through an NRO, he added.

While addressing a public gathering in the Ubaro town of Ghotki district in Sindh, Imran Khan warned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that if the National Accountability Bureau law was amended or the judiciary weakened to benefit the Sharifs or Zardari, his party would take to the streets. The entire nation will go to Islamabad and protest till it gets rid of the corrupt leadership if an attempt is made to amend the National Accountability Bureau's laws, Imran said

Shahbaz Sharif should not remain under any delusion that another NRO deal will materialise, the PTI chief said.

Imran also alleged that the rulers of Sindh had continued to oppress the people of the province for decades. "I have wanted that the people of Sindh realise that their rulers have been most unfair to them since decades now. People of Sindh are the most oppressed people in Pakistan."

Imran claimed to have made a lot of efforts to awaken the people of Sindh and thanked God that his efforts had finally borne fruit. The people of Sindh have finally woken up and I thank God that they are no more indifferent to the injustices done to them, the PTI chief said.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are Pakistan's godfathers of corruption. He said that it was revealed after the JIT investigations that Rs300 billion of Nawaz Sharif were present abroad. He said that the money of Asif Zardari present abroad was also not less than Nawaz Sharif adding that Asif Zardari owns palaces abroad. He said that the palaces of Zardari are present in Dubai, London, Paris and New York. He said Zardari also owns a hotel in London. He said that the two sons of Nawaz Sharif have secured foreign passports and their palaces and bank accounts are also present abroad.

He said no hospital was present in Pakistan where these families could get treatment. He said that the rulers did not know about the condition of Pakistani hospitals. He said that these people spend eid and holidays abroad.

Nawaz has laundered Rs300 billion and Zardari is not far behind, he said. How can these leaders be sincere with you when their assets are parked outside of the country. He requested the people of Sindh not to vote for any leader whose wealth is parked outside of Pakistan and boycott the rulers who are guilty of corruption.

"Every rupee that I own is in Pakistan and that is why I am concerned about this country and its development unlike those who have transferred all of their money abroad," Imran said. Imran Khan said that Asif Zardari had occupied 19 sugar mills in Sindh and these mills had been kept in the name of others.

He said Asif Zardari was scared of death and did not come out of home due to this fear. Imran Khan asked the people of Sindh to carry out social boycott of those who commit corruption. He said Nawaz Sharif laundered 300 billion rupees and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sitting at the feet of Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan said Maryam Nawaz owns four Mayfair flats in London. He said that the rulers while committing theft have ended ethics in the country.

Imran Khan said for the first time, 10 princes had been arrested in Saudi Arabia today on allegations of corruption. He said China had arrested 313 ministers in three years over corruption charges. "Corruption is a cancer."

He said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital was established at the cost of Rs0.7 billion but due to free of cost treatment of the poor people today, the hospital is facing Rs5 billion annual loss.

He said when Zardari came into power, there was foreign debt of Rs35,000 on every Pakistani but today this figure has reached Rs124,000. Imran Khan said currently the FBR collects Rs3,200 billion annually adding that he will collect Rs8,000 billion annually after coming into power.

Imran Khan alleged that Rs6 billion had been spent on the security of Nawaz Sharif during the last five years. He said in Scandinavian countries, the prime minister goes to his office on cycle but in Pakistan an accused appears before court with the protocol of 40 vehicles. Imran Khan said he will close all the governor houses and will convert the governor houses into libraries and parks after coming into power.

Imran Khan said his government will not take foreign loans and will collect taxes from people and will spend this money on the people and he will provide justice to the people.

Imran Khan said that he will visit every nook and corner of Sindh for the next five years and will not allow Asif Zardari to commit atrocities on the people. Addressing Asif Zardari, Imran Khan said everyone is not hungry of money like Zardari. He said anyone who believes in the Day of Judgment did not steal the money of country or any hospital. He said that the Pakistani nation has decided that it will not forgive the corrupt people. He said we will jointly make Pakistan and new Pakistan.

Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen addressed the rally earlier in the evening.