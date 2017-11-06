MYC condemns kidnapping of MWM leader

ISLAMABAD: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Sunday strongly condemned the kidnapping of Deputy Secretary General of Majlis Wahdate Muslimeen (MWM) Syed Nasir Sherazi and called for his early recovery, saying the incident was a question mark on the performance of the law enforcement agencies.

In a joint statement issued here, top MYC leadership, including Dr Sahibzada Abual Khair Abuzubair, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, Liaquat Baloch and Saqib Akbar have condemned the kidnapping of MWM leader and said the Majlis was engaged in efforts to promotion of Ummah’s unity and amity in Pakistan. They lamented that it was extremely worrying that despite passage of several days, Sherazi and his kidnappers could not be hitherto traced that too was a question mark on the performance of the institutions. MYC leaders contended that Sherazi was also devoting his energies for unity in the ranks of Ummah and his kidnapping was a matter of serious concern. They pointed out that already 14 innocent members of Tehreek Minhajul Quran were gunned down by the police and the killers could not be held accountable so far.

They called for strict compliance with the law of the land while dealing with the law-abiding citizens of Pakistan.