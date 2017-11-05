‘Mamozai tribesmen to return to native areas soon’

KALAYA: The displaced people belonging to Mamozai tribe would return to their native areas in upper parts of Orakzai Agency after repair and rehabilitation of infrastructure there, a senior army officer said on Saturday.

Speaking at a jirga of the elders of Mamozai tribe, Sector Commander Southeast Brigadier Imran Haider Sherazi said that the area was being scanned for any landmines and other explosives.

Political Agent Khalid Iqbal Wazir and a large number of elders of Mamozai tribe and youth were also present on the occasion. He directed the elders of Mamozai tribe to form a 25-member committee for coordination with officials of Frontier Corps (FC). He said that the officials of the security forces, FC and representatives of Mamozai tribe would hold meetings and review arrangements for the return of the tribespeople to their native areas and other security-related issues.

He made it clear that the Mamozai tribe would be allowed to return to native areas only after their assurance to help maintain peace in their respective areas. “The committee would be held responsible if anything wrong happened in their areas,” he added.

The official said that roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure would be rehabilitated before starting the return process of the displaced families to their areas.