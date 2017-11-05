Thailand’s Poosit leads in fog-hit Raya Golf

KARACHI: The Defence Raya Golf Championship — Pakistan’s first international golf event in ten years — was hit by bad weather forcing the organisers to reduce it to 54 holes.

Poosit Supupramai of Thailand tightened his grip at the weather-shortened event as he fired a second round four-under-par 68 on Saturday.

Poosit returned this morning to complete 10 holes before officials reduced the US$120,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) event to 54 holes after eight and a half hours of play was lost in three days due to fog.

The 24-year-old Poosit holds a two-shot advantage on 11-under-par 133 as countryman Jakraphan Premsirigorn trails in second place at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club.

Nattawat Suvajanakorn, also of Thailand, Malcolm Kokocinski of Sweden and Luke Joy of England shared third place, three shots back of the leader Poosit in the inaugural ADT event.

Poosit was even-par in his first nine holes but returned with three birdies and one eagle against a bogey on his homeward nine to put himself in prime position to win his first ADT title.

The third and final round started late afternoon and Poosit only finished one hole before play was called off for the day at 5pm. It will resume again at 10am on Sunday.

Tournament Director Chokchai Boonprasert said more fog delays are expected on Sunday which forced the tournament committee to reduce the event to three rounds.

“The tournament has been affected by lengthy delays due to fog throughout the week. We expect another delay on Sunday and because of this, the decision was made by the tournament committee to reduce the event to 54 holes. The decision was made in the best interest of the tournament and our ADT members,” said Chokchai.