10 killed in Punjab fog-related accidents

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in various road accidents on Friday due to fog in different area of Punjab.

Three children were killed and several others hurt when a speeding truck rammed into a rickshaw near Chowk Azam, private news channel reported. Two persons were killed when a dumper turned turtle in Attock.

on Sheikhpura Road, a passenger van collided with a bus, killing five people and injuring several others. A horrific car accident injured five people in Shujabad whereas a truck carrying canola oil toppled on Khanewal-Multan road.

According to the Met office, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. However, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions during night and morning hours.