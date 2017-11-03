Security apparatus to continue its role in national interest: corps commanders

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders conference on Thursday concluded that the security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest.

The 205th Corps Commanders Conference, presided over by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The forum took review of geo-strategic security environment with special focus on recent interactions with Afghanistan and the US authorities. Internal security situation, progress on ongoing counter-terrorism operations and their projection to achieve enduring peace and stability was also discussed.

The COAS said that while operational gains were being consolidated through support to government for development in socio-economic domain, there would be enhanced focus on similar socio-economic development effort in Balochistan.

The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects, including special welfare measures for the families of Shuhada.