Microsoft launches new initiative

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Microsoft has recently launched its globally-established “Technology for Good” programme in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at addressing the technology obstacles organisations from the social sector face trying to accomplish their cause, it added. The programme will empower non-profits to achieve more as Microsoft will donate software & ‘Cloud’ services to help these organisations accomplish their missions, the statement said.
KARACHI: Microsoft has recently launched its globally-established “Technology for Good” programme in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at addressing the technology obstacles organisations from the social sector face trying to accomplish their cause, it added. The programme will empower non-profits to achieve more as Microsoft will donate software & ‘Cloud’ services to help these organisations accomplish their missions, the statement said.
Comments