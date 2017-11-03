Fri November 03, 2017
Business

November 3, 2017

Microsoft launches new initiative

Microsoft launches new initiative

KARACHI: Microsoft has recently launched its globally-established “Technology for Good” programme in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at addressing the technology obstacles organisations from the social sector face trying to accomplish their cause, it added. The programme will empower non-profits to achieve more as Microsoft will donate software & ‘Cloud’ services to help these organisations accomplish their missions, the statement said.

