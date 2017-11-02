JS Global Capital holds moot in New York to attract foreign investment

NEW YORK: The present political instability in Pakistan is only temporary. On the other hand, the issues of energy and security are also under control.

Pakistan has achieved an exemplary success in curbing terrorism. In the changing face of Asia, Pakistan’s future is bright and investment in Pakistan is safe, effective and profitable.

These viewpoints were expressed by speakers in the conference organised for attracting foreign investments. On the second day of the conference organised by Pakistani private institution JS Global Capital and its US partner, Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Muneer Kamal briefed famous Pakistani companies’ representatives and US investors about the workings of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, its successes and its future plans. His speech was highly praised by the US investors.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Parliamentary Committee Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain highlighted the political, geographical and economic aspects of CPEC. He also said that CPEC was not against anyone. However, he added that even the US could participate in the project.

Talking about the project, he said that the Gwadar Port’s plan was on the drawing board for the past 25 years, but now it had become a reality. Hussain gave the example of two energy projects of CPEC. He said that the machinery used for these projects was from the US and that machinery would continue to provide power for these projects.

Discussing the economic success barriers, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that their government had maintained law and order, curbed terrorism and controlled the aggravating energy issues. He further said that a good tradition of transfer of power was being established in Pakistan now. He added: “In May 2018, there will be transfer of power and you will be able to see a new parliament. Even after the prime minister was disqualified following court orders, the democratic system was upheld; unlike the past, no steps against the Constitution were taken.”

Pointing at the renowned Pakistani companies’ leaders in the conference, the Sindh governor said that the performance of these companies was as good as the US corporate companies. In the end, Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Raja Ali Ejaz thanked the participants of the conference.

Following the two-day conference in New York, the Pakistani delegation left for Boston to attend a conference. After Boston, the delegation will attend a conference of the same nature in Washington and conclude its US visit.