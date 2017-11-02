China to build new rail tracks, upgrade existing ones under CPEC

PESHAWAR: China would build a new track and upgrade the existing ones between Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Torkham border with Afghanistan under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

A 41-member delegation of officials of Chinese companies had visited the existing railway track and other installations during a recent trip to the provincial capital.

Divisional Superintendent Railways in Peshawar Muhammad Hanif Gul said on Wednesday that the representatives of Chinese companies were given briefings by the railway officials. They had also gathered other required information to offer bids for obtaining contract for launching the ground work on the project, he added.

He said three best Chinese companies were selected and given a visit so that they make their estimates and offer bids. He added that one company would be selected and awarded the contract.

He said the government of Pakistan would select the best bidding company and award the contract for upgrading the existing ones and constructing a new track between Peshawar, Rawalpindi and the Torkham border.

The official said that a feasibility report for the project had been prepared and the estimated cost had already been fixed.

He said the project was finalised and ground work on it would be launched as soon as possible.

He added that the existing Peshawar-Rawalpindi track would be upgraded and a new one between the two cities would be constructed to double the track.

Muhammad Hanif Gul said the existing more than 1,700 kilometers double track between Karachi and Lahore would also be upgraded under the CPEC project. He said the single track between Lahore-Rawalpindi and Peshawar-Rawalpindi would be doubled.

He informed that China would spend eight to nine billion US dollars on the upgradation and overhauling of Pakistan Railways under CPEC.

The Divisional Superintendent Railways said the upgradation would be done in different phases. He said that work on phase-1 was initially planned to be lunched in the current year but it was delayed due to technical issues.

“We are confident that the ground work on phase-1 would be started in the first half of 2018,” he added.

He said phase-1 would be completed in three years by 2021. “The upgradation work of tracks in various cities would be launched simultaneously,” he added.

He said that currently the speed of railway trains was 90 kilometers per hour in Pakistan. He said it would be enhanced to 120-160 kilometers per hour after the upgradation and would help reduce the cost and travel time between various cities of Pakistan.

“The upgraded and new track would be used for moving both freight and passengers and would help revive the railways in the country,” he explained.

He added that the Peshawar Railways would supervise the project and would work in liaison with the Chinese builders.