Commissioner for completion of uplift schemes by Dec 31

Rawalpindi: Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Tallat Mehmood Gondal has strictly directed all government departments to complete on-going development schemes of current year by December 31, 2017.

He said that in light of the direction issued by Chief Sectary Punjab, no delay in the approved schemes will be tolerated as required funds have already been transferred. District government is vigilant to provide all out resources as assistance in this regard and solve whatever hindrance appears so with all these backings none of the delay would be justified, he added.

Tallat Mehmood Gondal further added that we are vigilant to provide its people with better health, medical and education facilities for which enormous schemes have been initiated which after completion will surely be of great benefit for common people and will help to improve their living standard.

While briefing the meeting in detail about the ongoing schemes, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor shared that a total of 269 schemes worth of 1141.067 million have been approved in of NA-52, 53 for year 2016-17 amongst whom 50 percent of the schemes have been completed and rest are under progress.

Director Development and Finance Noureen Basheer, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, CEO Education Authority Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq and heads of all concerned departments were also present in the meeting.