Railwayreduces fare

LAHORE :Pakistan Railways on Wednesday has launched reduced fare policy on Main Line-1 (from Peshawar to Lahore). According to a press release, to facilitate passengers PR has reduced its fare for Jaffar Express, Khyber Mail, Awam Express and other passenger trains operating from Peshawar to Lahore.
