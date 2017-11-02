Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Railwayreduces fare

Railwayreduces fare

LAHORE :Pakistan Railways on Wednesday has launched reduced fare policy on Main Line-1 (from Peshawar to Lahore). According to a press release, to facilitate passengers PR has reduced its fare for Jaffar Express, Khyber Mail, Awam Express and other passenger trains operating from Peshawar to Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement