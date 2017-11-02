Joint effortsto empower women stressed

LAHORE :Collaborative efforts of all the provinces are required to strengthen and empower women in Pakistan as measures would be more effective if taken in all provinces.

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Chairperson Fauzia Viqar stated this while talking to an inter-provincial delegation's exposure visit to Punjab Commission on the Status of Women office in Lahore.

She stated that inter-provincial coordination will aid new avenues of collaboration and open the government to opportunities for experience-sharing and mutual learning. As Punjab Commission has piloted various data collection and research-based initiatives, other Provincial Commissions must learn from Punjab's experience, and collaborate with other government departments to achieve gender equality and women's empowerment.

Fauzia Viqar assured the Provincial Commissions from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that Punjab Commission will fully cooperate and offer its services to aid development of empowerment schemes for women. Chairperson Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Nuzhat Shirin mentioned that inter-provincial harmony can result in initiation of comprehensive redress mechanisms and service delivery through which women can raise their voices for protection of their rights.

On this occasion, Chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Neelum Khan Toru; Chairperson Women Parliament Caucus KP Assembly, and MPA Meraj Humayun Khan supported interaction among all provinces to implement efforts directed at research and capacity building. Secretary Women Development Department, Balochistan Muhammad Siddique Mandokhel highlighted that empowering women is a major challenge for everyone in Pakistan. In this regard, he appreciated collective efforts from all provinces, and emphasised their utility in bringing women on a par with men in Pakistan.

In view of this discussion, Secretary Sindh Women Development Department Mudassir Iqbal, Secretary Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department KP Fareeha Paul, Deputy Inspector General Prisons Balochistan Ziaullah Khan Tareen, Secretary Prosecution Department Punjab Dr Aftab Baloch, Manager Women Crisis Centre and Shelter Home Rubina Zahri, and representatives of UN Women from all provinces, including Hooriya, Rehana Khilji, Mehwish Maria Shah and Syed Wajid were also present in the meeting.