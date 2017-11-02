Saudi may raise Dec Asia crude oil prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will hike December crude prices for customers in Asia to levels last seen in 2013 or 2014, a Reuters survey showed, with OPEC-led output cuts and robust demand re-balancing markets for the commodity.
The producer is expected to raise flagship Arab Light´s December official selling price to at least 90 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, the survey of five refiners showed. That would be the highest premium since $1.65 in September 2014, according to Reuters data.
Prices for heavier grades may see a bigger boost in December, the survey showed, with Arab Heavy´s OSP set to rise to at least $1.30 below Oman-Dubai quotes. That would be the narrowest discount for Saudi heavy crude since minus $1.05 in December 2013, according to Reuters data.
The increases would come on the back of stronger Middle East crude benchmark prices and firm refining margins, the respondents said. Dubai´s backwardation widened in October compared with the previous month.
SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will hike December crude prices for customers in Asia to levels last seen in 2013 or 2014, a Reuters survey showed, with OPEC-led output cuts and robust demand re-balancing markets for the commodity.
The producer is expected to raise flagship Arab Light´s December official selling price to at least 90 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, the survey of five refiners showed. That would be the highest premium since $1.65 in September 2014, according to Reuters data.
Prices for heavier grades may see a bigger boost in December, the survey showed, with Arab Heavy´s OSP set to rise to at least $1.30 below Oman-Dubai quotes. That would be the narrowest discount for Saudi heavy crude since minus $1.05 in December 2013, according to Reuters data.
The increases would come on the back of stronger Middle East crude benchmark prices and firm refining margins, the respondents said. Dubai´s backwardation widened in October compared with the previous month.
Comments