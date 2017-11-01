No one but nation can decide on minus, plus formula: Nawaz

LONDON: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Nawaz Sharif, weighing in on the debate surrounding the minus-Nawaz formula for the PML-N, said on Tuesday no one but the nation could decide on minus, plus formula.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he remarked that the nation has the say on decisions surrounding minus and plus formulas. He added that individuals cannot take such decisions on their own.

Rumours are rife pertaining to the minus-Nawaz formula for the ruling PML-N. However, party leaders have time and again claimed that this formula is unacceptable. Earlier in the day, Punjab Law Minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the party will not accept the minus-Nawaz formula.

Speaking to Geo News, he said the PML-N will not accept the minus-Nawaz formula. He said the party’s stance in this regard will never change. On Monday, the party's senior leaders in a high-level huddle reiterated their support for Nawaz Sharif and said the minus-Nawaz formula was not acceptable. It was reportedly said during the meeting that Nawaz’s disqualification on the basis of Iqama (foreign work permit) had rallied supporters around him as the party feels he was not given a fair trial in the Panama Papers case.

Participants of the meeting also said that there was no space on the political landscape of the country for any unconstitutional step and there was no support from any quarter for such measures.