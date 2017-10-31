Ministerfor linking rail network to PIBT

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report for linking the rail network with Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT).

The minister issued the direction while chairing a meeting held at railway headquarters in which Pakistan Railways Chairperson Mrs Parveen Agha, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Javed Anwar, Adviser to Ministry of Railways Anjum Pervaiz, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Humayun Rashid, Member Finance Faisal Ismail and other senior officials participated.

Pakistan Railways freight company Managing Director Zafar Zaman Ranjha briefed about the establishment of three different lines of railways for connecting with PIBT. He also briefed the meeting about various hurdles to the lines.

According to a press release, on the occasion, Saad Rafique said that to link railway network with Pakistan's first terminal was necessary for the transportation of coal, clinker and cement. He stated that over a period of four years of the PML-N government, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal has been established at a cost of $285 million. “Not only PITB, We have completed many other projects pending for the last 40 to 45 years, including the project of Lowari Tunnel”, he added.