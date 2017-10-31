Joint efforts stressed to eradicate corruption

LAHORE: Directorate Students Affairs (DSA) of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a seminar on ‘Awareness Strategy and Anti-Corruption Drive’ in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday.

According to a press release, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Sajid, LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi, Registrar Uzma Magsi, Director Student Affairs Bushra Nadeem, Principal Intermediate College Mahrukh Bukhari and a large number of students were present in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Sajid said corruption was second largest issue of the country followed by terrorism. “Although corruption is on the second number, however financial corruption is directly linked to the top one issue, terrorism in the country.”

The NAB officer gave a detailed briefing to the students about various aspects functioning and operations of his organisation.He said adopting a proactive strategy NAB has started spreading awareness against corruption to the students at schools, colleges and university level. Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi said: “To get rid of corruption in Pakistan, everyone has to begin from him/herself and the role of women in eradication of corruption is much significant.” She said teachers should be role model for students and their character can prove uncalled curriculum to say no to corruption. She praised NAB for launching the awareness drive.

Principal Intermediate College Mahrukh Bukhari said it was the prime duty of the parents to teach and train their children not to be corrupt. She said every individual should try to keep himself away from corruption and as a nation we should keep an eye on others. “Corruption is the biggest problem of our society after terrorism,” she added.

On the occasion, Director Student Affairs Bushra Nadeem said: “We must have to turn to our religious ethics and values to eradicate corruption and all the segments of society have to play their role in this regard. It was not only the matter of our education but also of training and we have to keep a regular check to eradicate it from our society.” Later, an awareness walk was arranged on the university premises.