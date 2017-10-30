Four terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested four alleged terrorists and recovered explosives during an action in Takhtabad here on Sunday. An official of the CTD said that the cops during an action in Takhtabad arrested four alleged terrorists Inayat, Ziaul Haq, Fazal Mohammad and Sakhi Marjan. The official said two improvised explosive devices in ghee tins and pistols were recovered from the held terrorists. The bomb disposal unit experts defused the explosives.