Probe body starts evaluation of Safe City footage

ISLAMABAD: The five-member committee formed to investigate the case of attempt on The News senior reporter Ahmad Noorani’s life has started evaluation of footage collected from Safe City camera.

Aid from FIA and Nadra has also been sought. Condition of Noorani is also getting better but the PIMS administration has not yet decided to shift him from the ICU to ward.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Hameed on Sunday in which IGP Khalid Khattak, DC Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, AIG Special Branch Capt (R) Alyas, members of the five-member team participated.

The team comprises in-charge SSP Investigation Zeeshan Ahmed, SP City Zubair Sheikh, ASP City Umar Khan Gandapur, SHO Khalid Mehmood Awan, and SI Mir Muhammad Aslam. The chief commissioner told the team to take the case as a challenge and arrest the attackers.

Purview of the committee has been extended and IG Special Branch Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed will play the role of supervisor.

The people continue pouring in PIMS to inquire after Noorani. Senator Rehmad Malik, JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, civil society activist Gul Bukhari and Tahira Abdullah also inquired after Noorani and expressed good wishes for him.

Senator Rehman Malik later told reporters that the attack on Noorani is an attack on journalism. He said the government should provide security to those who are in danger. He said attack on Noorani is an attack on the government and the people of Pakistan. He said the government should make Hamid Mir Commission report public and if there is any problem, it should at least take parliament into confidence.