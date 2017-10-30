Moeed wins 100m, 200m gold

KARACHI: Sindh’s emerging sprinter Moeed Baloch won both 100m and 200m titles of the junior category of the 2nd National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships which concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Sunday.

Moeed was crowned champion of the 100m sprint by clocking 11.13 seconds. Shoaib of WAPDA got silver in the same event with a timing of 11.57 seconds, while Sanaullah of WAPDA clinched bronze with 11.68.

Moeed, who came to limelight in the first Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, also won gold in the 200m race by clocking 22.17.

WAPDA’s Hilal Ahmed (22.94) and Sanaullah (23.33) clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.Meanwhile, the women’s junior section 100m title went to Shafaq Afreen of Higher Education Commission (HEC) who clocked 13.08 seconds of timing.

Army’s Hiba Khursheed (13.39) and WAPDA’s Isha Imran (16.63) clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.Shafiq also won the 200m title with a timing of 26.89 while Hiba and Mehnaz Imtiaz of WAPDA got silver and bronze medals by clocking 27.92 and 28.25.

In youth section men’s competitions, Azad Kashmir’s Hamza got gold in 100m race with a timing of 11.56. WAPDA’s Afan Khan (11.56) and Amanullah (11.66) claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

It was Abdul Razzaq of Railways who won the 200m gold with a timing of 23.03.Hamza Ahmed (AJK, 23.26) and Huzaifa Bilal (WAPDA, 23.61) got silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile the women’s section 100m gold went to Esha Irfan of Sindh who clocked 13.63. Faiza Khan (WAPDA, 14.31) and Marziya (Sindh, 14.41) captured silver and bronze respectively.Esha Irfan also got 200m gold by inking 28.64. Sameena Shaheen of Punjab and Faiza of WAPDA got silver and bronze medals with a timing of 29.77 and 29.98.