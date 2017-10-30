Pakistan Railways to introduce software to reduce accidents

Islamabad: In a bid to reduce train accidents and help improve safety of passengers, the Pakistan Railways has developed two indigenous IT-based solutions to be finalized and installed by December this year.

An official in the Ministry of Railway told this agency that the two indigenous IT-based solutions (Train Approaching Warning System at Level Crossing (TAWC) and Train Collision Avoiding System(TCAS) have been finalised and five prototypes will be installed at the busiest level crossings by December this year to check the new signalling system.

The TAWC will consist of sensors on both sides of a level crossing at the distance of almost 3km. Sensors will detect the movement of train. There are dual sensors which will provide redundancy and compensation for variation in depth, he said.

The official said sirens would also be installed to alert pedestrians and vehicle drivers. This setup is solar-powered and will have no wires. The clearance to passer byes will only be given after the train has passed.

This warning system will also alert pedestrians and cyclists of approaching trains, he said. He said this system would however not supersede the responsibility of locomotive drivers and gate men.

It will provide audio-visual warning signals to vehicles and pedestrians. There will be seven inches high brightness display for driver’s information, he said. He said the TCAS system will reduce the risk of collision of trains due to human error and equipment failure. This system will act as a watchdog and in this system radars will be used in trains so that trains can identify each other, he said.

The official said it was a GPS-based system, which would tell the drivers about the time, location, speed and course of travel of the approaching trains that can collide. It will be fitted in locomotives and brake vans.