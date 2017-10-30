Career counselling: Questions and Answers

Q1: I have done BS in Genetics and recently completed my MS in Biotechnology. I want your advice. Please guide me where I can do job that is related to my subject or which are the best foreign scholarships for PhD. Also, which subject should I select for PhD? (Mashal Rehman, Abbottabad)A: Molecular Biology and Genetics are emerging areas and a top up degree in Biotechnology makes your combination lethal and very effective. I’m sure a number of good centres of research in Biological Sciences, Molecular Biology would be interested in hiring your services in Pakistan. Perhaps you can start with the medical schools and universities in Abbottabad but I’m sure more opportunities exist in Islamabad or elsewhere in Pakistan. As for your scholarship to do research in this area is concerned if your grades were above 3.5 GPA and you are prepared to complete an IELTS or TOEFL. We may be able to guide you and help you in securing a funding or scholarship.

Q2: I have done my BS in Software Engineering from a reputed university in Islamabad, I tend to go abroad for MS, preferably to Australia. Can you tell me which degree I should attend abroad? Also I would like to mention that I would like to switch towards the management side rather than going with the engineering profession as I think I am more suited for a management or leadership role rather being in the IT role. Can you tell me the possible options and courses? (Fayyzan, Lahore)

A: Computing Science and in particular Software Engineering has many sub specialisms and also management degrees that are connected with the IT sector. However, if you wish to do a postgraduate exclusively in Management, I’m sure this is a possibility, and most universities may be able to offer you MSc in Project Management, Entrepreneurship, International Business and Business Information Management etc. This will enrich you on the management aspects and give the skills that are required to handle the challenges in today’s rapidly growing trade and commerce. Australia has a number of reputable universities. All of them offer the above degrees and I’m sure if you have a good academic profile, you will be able to get an admission soon.

Q3: Sir, I have done BSCS from Virtual University of Pakistan and now I am not interested in this field for job. So please tell me what should I do in future?? I am so worried. (Zohaib Siddique, Karachi)

A: First of all, my advice is that, even though that you are not interested in Computer Science, find a job that is connected to IT. I’m unable to advise you what you should do in the future as I’m not aware of your academic profile, your likes and dislikes, your family background and the interests that you have in your extracurricular or other activities. The best person to do so would be your parents and your teachers who understand you very well and can advise you in a better way.

Q4: I’m pre-medical student and passed my final this year with first division. Kindly suggest me a course having good scope and also tell university. (Qasim, Rawalpindi)

A: I do not understand your question. If you have scored good marks and you qualify for the entrance test exams for a medical university; you should look towards becoming a doctor. If you feel that this is not something that you are interested in; you can explore other areas that are connected with Biological Sciences (pre-medical) those are Molecular Biology, Microbiology and Micro-chemistry etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).