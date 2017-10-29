Prisoners granted two-month remission

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Inspector General Prisons Shahidullah Khan on Saturday granted two months special remission to prisoners.

The IG Prisons Department made the announcement during his visit to Central Prison Mardan along with Justice Qalandar Ali Khan of the Peshawar High Court, who was administrative judge for looking the affairs and problems of prisoners.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect and resolve the issues and problems of the prisoners.

Fazal Hameed Khan, superintendent of the prison, was also present.

On the occasion, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mardan, Munawar Khan and Senior Civil Judge Mardan Asim Riaz also set up camp court in the Central Prison Mardan and ordered the release of 22 prisoners involved in petty nature cases.

Justice Qalandar Ali Khan also inspected Cooking House, Jail Hospital and Women Section of the prison and heard grievances of the prisoners.

He directed the prison authorities for immediate redressal of the grievances of the inmates.

He also checked the food being prepared for the prisoners and ration store.

However, he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities being provided to the prisoners.