Daughter of jailed Vietnamese blogger calls on Melania Trump for help

HANOI: The 10-year-old daughter of Vietnamese dissident blogger "Mother Mushroom" has written a letter calling on the US First Lady to push for her mother’s release from prison ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the communist nation next month.

The girl’s mother, whose real name is Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, is among more than two dozen Vietnamese who have been jailed as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent over the past year. Analysts say the authoritarian regime has been emboldened by the rise of Trump, who is seen as taking a softer approach on human rights.

The handwritten letter by Nguyen Bao Nguyen, whose nickname "Mushroom" is the root of her mother’s pen name, comes ahead of the American president’s first official visit to Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.

"Please help my family re-unite because I know my mother did nothing wrong," 10-year-old Nguyen Bao Nguyen wrote in the note posted on her grandmother Nguyen Thi Tuyet Lan’s Facebook page on Thursday.