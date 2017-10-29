Two killed, seven injured in Peshawar accident

PESHAWAR: Two persons died and seven wounded when a bus and a car collided on Indus Highway near Matani on Saturday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said that a bus, coming from Kohat, collided with a car near Matani, leaving two people dead and seven others injured. The wounded persons were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital. It may be mentioned that two persons had killed and several others injured in an accident at the same place a few days ago.