PDA DG, Peshawar DC among reshuffled officers

PESHAWAR: Yet in another bureaucratic reshuffle, the provincial government has transferred several high-ranking officers including the director general (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), additional chief secretary (ACS) Fata Secretariat and deputy commissioner Peshawar.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum, (PAS BS-21), principal secretary to governor, has been transferred and posted as ACS Fata Secretariat against the vacant post.

Capt (R) Munir Azam, PAS BS-21, secretary Inter-provincial coordination Department (IPC), has been transferred and posted as principal secretary to governor and he will also hold the additional charge of the post of the chief executive of the Fata Development Authority (FDA) relieving Sikander Qayyum of the additional charge of the post.

Saleem Hassan Wattoo, (ML&C BS-19), DG PDA, has been directed to report to the Establishment Department. He has been replaced by Israr-ul-Haq, DG Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) P&D, who has been transferred and posted as DG PDA.

Syed Kamran Shah, secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Fata, has been transferred and posted secretary finance Fata, replacing Muhammad Zubair, who has posted as (P&D) Fata.

Adil Siddiq, awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has been posted secretary IPC, while additional secretary IPC has transferred and posted as additional secretary Science and Technology and Information (ST&IT) Department.

Shahid Sohail Khan, additional secretary ST&IT, has transferred and posted as additional secretary IPC and Muhammad Fakhr-e-Alam, AS, has been transferred and posted as AS, Local Government Department against the vacant post.

Muhammad Asif, district finance officer Abbattabad, has been transferred and posted director land records Board of Revenue (BOR) in his own pay and scale.

Fakhar-ur-Zaman, secretary-I, BOR, has been transferred and posted as member-II BOR in his own pay and scale against the vacant post while Zulfiqar Ali Shah, project director IMU Project Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam has been transferred and posted as project director IMU Project Elementary and Secondary Education Department while Lt (R) Islam Zeb, an officer under transfer to Establishment Department, has been posted as deputy commissioner Peshawar with immediate effect.