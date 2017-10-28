NA-4 result eye-opener for political rivals: KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday said that the outcome of the by-election on constituency NA-4 proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was popular among the people.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of gas supply to Piran Kaka area here, he said that the people rejected the traditional politics and vested interest politician and voted for change.

The youth played a leading role in the victory of the PTI candidate in the by-poll, he said. "The NA-4 results changed the whole political scenario and is an eye opener for our political rivals," he added.

Pervez Khattak said the political rivals of PTI should read the writing on the wall. "The people can feel the change and the results are an indication for the next general election," he added.

He was all praise for the NA-4 party workers and congratulated Arbab Amir Ayub on his victory in the by-election.

The chief minister also criticised Asad Gulzar, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate and son of dissident late PTI Member National Assembly Gulzar Khan, saying his father had won the seat on the PTI ticket and due to Imran Khan backing. He said the PPP has no future in politics.

He said the PPP lost its public support due to bad reputation of its president Asif Ali Zardari among the people. He also criticised the Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, MNA Imran Khattak, tehsil nazim Ahad Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion. In another event in Chawik Drab area, activists of other political parties announced joining the PTI.