Ahsan storms into Skating Club Open quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz reached the quarter-finals of $10,000 Skating Club Open at Cleveland, Ohio, USA, on Thursday.
Eighth seed Ahsan beat Dylan Cunningham of the US 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in just 30 minutes in the first round. He will face second seed Vikram Malhotra of India in the quarters.It is worth adding here that Ahsan has a successful first half at international level.
In April, he reached the semi-finals of Amsterdam Open while he qualified for the semi-finals again in Tring Open despite being a qualifier in May. Similarly, he reached the quarter-finals of Welsh Open and Stortford Classic championships in May this year.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz reached the quarter-finals of $10,000 Skating Club Open at Cleveland, Ohio, USA, on Thursday.
Eighth seed Ahsan beat Dylan Cunningham of the US 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in just 30 minutes in the first round. He will face second seed Vikram Malhotra of India in the quarters.It is worth adding here that Ahsan has a successful first half at international level.
In April, he reached the semi-finals of Amsterdam Open while he qualified for the semi-finals again in Tring Open despite being a qualifier in May. Similarly, he reached the quarter-finals of Welsh Open and Stortford Classic championships in May this year.
Comments