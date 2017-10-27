Ahsan storms into Skating Club Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz reached the quarter-finals of $10,000 Skating Club Open at Cleveland, Ohio, USA, on Thursday.

Eighth seed Ahsan beat Dylan Cunningham of the US 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in just 30 minutes in the first round. He will face second seed Vikram Malhotra of India in the quarters.It is worth adding here that Ahsan has a successful first half at international level.

In April, he reached the semi-finals of Amsterdam Open while he qualified for the semi-finals again in Tring Open despite being a qualifier in May. Similarly, he reached the quarter-finals of Welsh Open and Stortford Classic championships in May this year.