Sindh governor asks political parties to spare Karachi from rallies, protests

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has exhorted upon the political parties to spare Karachi from their protests and rallies for sake of peace in the city. “Surely rallies and public meetings will be held during elections in the near future but I will request all the political parties not to hold them at least near the busy central areas of Karachi,” said the governor while speaking at the dialogue titled “Reviving Karachi” held here at a local hotel on Wednesday. Leaders of different political parties also attended the dialogue.

The Sindh governor said holding protests were the fundamental right of every political party but it should not affect peace and tranquility in the city. He said that all the political parties were required to adopt with consensus their future line of action for not interfering with the peace in the city.

Zubair recalled the mayhem of 12 May, 2007 in Karachi when the then deposed chief justice was not allowed to come outside Karachi Airport and visit the city. The situation was reminiscent of a civil war-like situation, said the governor. There was a time, he said when foreigners were not ready to visit Karachi but now the situation has undergone a major change for good. He said efforts were under way to usher revival of cultural, sporting, social, and literary activities that had been the hallmark of Karachi. He said the government had no option but to continue with the deployment of Rangers in Karachi for maintaining of peace and for expansion and growth of business activities.

The governor said the prime minister had made a commitment to him to support any project for the revival of civic infrastructure in the city, in addition to federal government’s special development package. He said the federal government is providing financial assistance for building Green Line section of Bus Rapid Transit Service, leftover portion of Lyari Expressway, and K-IV bulk water supply scheme for the city. He said soon a Chinese firm would be invited to conduct a vehicular traffic management study for Karachi. He said lately the executive committee of National Economic Council had approved the Karachi Circular Railway and the work would be launched soon.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal asked the government to simultaneously build two phases of K-IV bulk water supply scheme. This is important as by the time 260 MGD Phase-1 of K-IV project is completed the city's water demand would rise to 1500 MGD. He said now the water demand of Karachi stood at 1250 MGD against which Karachi Water & Sewerage Board supplies 650 MGD from Keenjhar Lake and Hub Dam.

He said the garbage lifting and disposal scheme devised for Karachi by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) was bound to fail as the Chinese firm could not dispose of 12,000 tons garbage being generated in Karachi on a daily basis. He said this issue could not be effectively overcome until five to six garbage transfer stations are set up to transport municipal waste to landfill sites located several kilometers away from the main residential areas. He said Rs 10 billion were at the disposal of SSWMB for garbage disposal and it would collapse the day this amount is used. He also suggested unity of command in the affairs of Karachi as against 13 different civic agencies operating in the metropolis, the entire municipal affairs should be managed by the city government alone.

DIALOGUE SUGGESTED: Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar said the prime minister, COAS, CJP, and Sindh governor should revive Karachi's development as a major city uplift has not taken place in the last nine years. The present federal government is our only hope for revival and development of the city, he said. Prime Minister’s special assistant Dr Musadik Malik said development activities in the city have been revived for which federal government had announced Rs 50 billion special development package.