LCWU holds conference on natural sciences

LAHORE :Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din has said there was a need in varsities to introduce up-to-date disciplines of ‘natural science and technologies’ to uplift both education quality and national economy.

He was addressing an international conference on ‘New Trends in Natural Sciences: from Basic to Applied’ which started Wednesday at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). LCWU’s zoology and bio-technology departments have organised the event. Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and University of Mississippi, USA participated in this event.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Bushra Khan, Director Research Dr Shugfta Naz, Dr Farkhanda and Registrar Uzma Batool attended the opening session. Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din said the government is changing its priorities and allocating maximum budget and resources to research and development in education.