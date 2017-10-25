National Day: Hungarian envoy arranges exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Hungary’s Ambassador for Pakistan Istvan Szabo arranged an exhibition “Made in Hungary” on Monday evening at his residence on the Margalla Road to celebrate his country’s National Day. The ambassador hosted a reception on the occasion and told the guests that his country fought bravely to attain freedom from the yoke of Soviet Union’s clutches and paid heavy price for it. He termed the struggle of his people as “Spirit of 60’s”.

The guests danced on the rock music of the two countries as they were in casual dress code of 60’s. Ambassador Szabo especially thanked the guests who turned up in the casual dress of 60’s. The exhibition narrated the history of the struggle and achievements of Hungarian people and it was appreciated by the guests generously.

National Security Adviser (NSA) to the Prime Minister General Nasser Khan Janjua, former Interior Minister and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Senator Ms. Sitara Ayaz, PTI central leader and former State Minister for Interior Dr. Shehzad Waseem, former Chief of Protocol Ghalib Iqbal, Aziz Bulani, Faisal Mushtaq and Zafar Bakhtawri were among the conspicuous guests.

The guests were discussing politics of Pakistan and most of the guests were of the view that United States and India are out to hurt Pakistan’s interests and for the reason this country cannot afford any instability. They were of the opinion that the forces are working to harm solidarity of Pakistan and the people sitting at the helm of affairs should be cautious of the upcoming challenges.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was under discussion in each and every corner. The guests were candid in offering comments in favour of Nawaz Sharif who is still enjoying the mammoth support in the country.

The by-election in NA-4 Peshawar was also among the subjects of gossip in the reception. Most of the guests were of the opinion that the real contest would be between Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) and PTI while the ANP, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami will be ‘contesting’ for third position.