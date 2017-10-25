US weighing sanctions against Myanmar mly

WASHINGTON: Washington announced it was pushing for targeted sanctions against Burmese officers involved in violence against Rohingya Muslims, while withdrawing invitations to senior members of the security forces to visit the US and ending travel waivers.

The move came after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US holds Myanmar’s military leadership "accountable" for the Rohingya refugee crisis, drawing a distinction with Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

More than 600,000 members of the minority Muslim group have fled across the border into Bangladesh in an intensifying crisis that began in late August. Militant attacks on Myanmar security forces in Rakhine sparked a major army crackdown on the group, who are labelled illegal Bengali immigrants by most Burmese.

"We express our gravest concern with recent events in Rakhine state and the violent, traumatic abuses Rohingya and other communities have endured," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in announcing a raft of measures. "It is imperative that any individuals or entities responsible for atrocities, including non-state actors and vigilantes, be held accountable."

According to a statement, the State Department was "assessing authorities...to consider economic options available to target individuals associated with atrocities." It added that the US had halted its consideration of travel waivers for senior Myanmar military leaders, and is weighing targeted individuals under the Global Magnitsky Act.