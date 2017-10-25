Wed October 25, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 25, 2017

Woods heralds ‘Return of the Stinger’ in tweet

MIAMI, Florida: Tiger Woods displayed progress on Monday in his latest back surgery comeback bid, the 14-time major champion posting a video of himself on Twitter hitting a “stinger” shot with a long iron.

Former world number one Woods, who eight days ago posted a video of himself hitting a driver, has only recently been approved to resume full golf activities after a six-month recovery from lower back fusion surgery, his fourth back surgery, in April.

“Return of the Stinger,” Woods tweeted Monday afternoon.Woods, 41, used the Stinger shot to great advantage during his heyday more than a decade ago, but has not played since February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.Woods posted the message “Making Progress” with his driver video after an October 7 post that noted “Smooth Iron Shots.”

