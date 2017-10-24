Pakistan to field six wrestlers in Commonwealth C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) plans to field six grapplers in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship which will be held at the Carnival City Big Top Arena in Brakpan, South Africa, from December 14-17.

“Our main aim is to field our cream in the South African event. There is chance that the grapplers to be fielded in this event will also be part of the next year’s Commonwealth Games,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that Pakistan would field wrestlers in five weight categories in Commonwealth Games, which would be held in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.“There are six weights in the Commonwealth Games wrestling competitions in Australia but our players in 65 kg are weak, so we want to take part in five weight categories in that event,” Arshad said.

He added that fielding grapplers in Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in South Africa was very important. “We have medal chances in the South Africa event. This will enable the boys to learn and prepare well ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games,” the official said.

He said that the wrestlers who had performed well in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Olympic style wrestling held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last month would definitely be part of the December slots.

He admitted that the trio who were part of the Greco-Roman style wrestling competitions in the Ashgabat affair did not put in their best. “Yes, their performance was not good,” the official said.

Arshad said that the PWF was going to hold National Championship from November 3-5 in Faisalabad which would help the federation pick the best crop for the two major assignments. “The national event will serve as trials for the two events,” he said.

After returning empty-handed from Ashgabat, experienced Mohammad Inam and cadet Inayatullah made headlines when they won titles in their respective senior and cadet categories competitions of the Beach World Wrestling Championships held in Turkey a few days ago.

This was the first time that any Pakistani wrestler won gold in global competitions. In 2007-08, Pakistan’s Usman Majeed had claimed silver in the Beach World Championship.Pakistan is also expected to field its side in the under-23 World Championship to be held in Poland from November 21 to 26.

“It is under consideration. We are in negotiation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). If we are backed by the government, definitely our boys will go to Poland. There is still time and we can finalise our entries,” Arshad said.