Preston University marks 15th anniversary of HEC

Islamabad :Preston University organised a stage drama and concert at the auditorium of the university’s campus here to the mark 15th anniversary of Higher Education Commission (HEC), says a press release.

The senior management, faculty and students attended the events in large numbers.

The students of various academic programmes of the University enthusiastically participated in the both the entertaining events. The theme of the stage drama related to social issues with particular focus on education. The Concert was based on inspirational songs which included popular national songs as well. Students who took part in both these events held the audience present on the occasion spellbound with their remarkable acting and singing prowess. The participants of the two events were profoundly applauded by the jubilant audience who didn’t miss any opportunity to acknowledge superb performance.

In order to mark the 15th anniversary of HEC, Preston University has chalked out an elaborate month-long program.

Earlier, a sports tourney comprising of badminton, table tennis and football competitions, a panel discussion on HEC participated by eminent educationists as panellist, and E-Gaming FIFA 17 and DOTA 4 competitions and poster designing competition, in which students of different academic programs took part, were held to commemorate the occasion.