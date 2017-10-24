Tue October 24, 2017
Karachi

October 24, 2017

Stabbing victim found dumped in cemetery

The body a 30-year-old man was found dumped at the Khuldabad cemetery in Shah Latif Town on Monday. Khuldabad Police Post In-Charge Muhammad Younus said a visitor informed them about the body which was then moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.  The medico-legal officer’s report states that the victim, a vegetable vendor named Rahim Mustaqim, was subjected to brutal torture before being stabbed to death. As per Rahim’s family, he had gone out to purchase grocery late on Sunday night and never returned. 

