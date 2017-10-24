OPPO to launch new selfie expert

KARACHI: OPPO Mobile is all set to launch its newest selfie expert in Pakistan once again, a statement said on Monday. OPPO’s latest offering will not only be the brand’s first full-screen model in Pakistan, but will also be equipped with an industry-first artificial intelligence technology for capturing perfect selfies in Pakistan, that further strengthens OPPO’s position as "the Selfie Expert and Leader”, it added.