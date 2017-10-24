Copper rises

Sydney/Melbourne :London copper climbed on Monday alongside other metals, after Chinese authorities reaffirmed that the country´s economy was on track to achieve the official growth target even as its housing market slows.

China´s new home prices registered another month of weak growth in September, with the biggest markets slipping and vast numbers of smaller cities cooling off as government measures to cool a long property boom take hold.

"Today´s Chinese data started on a promising note with property price rises almost slowing to a standstill which was one of the objectives of the government to both calm inflation down and stop investors using property as a speculative product," broker Kingdom Futures said in a report. "That would come under the heading of so far so good but raises the question of where the investors will turn next and could they come back into the commodity markets."