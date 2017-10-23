Road to progress

Most of the developed countries are European countries? Why is Pakistan still a developing country? Why is the country facing the problem of illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and lawlessness? The answer to these questions is a lack of education. Education is a basic right of all citizens. It doesn’t only play a vital role in the grooming of an individual, but it is also essential for the progress and development of a country. The West stresses a lot on the importance of education. Governments of developed countries ensure that education till high school is either free of cost or is available at affordable fee. In our country, millions of children are out-of-school. Because of poverty and high school fee, many parents cannot afford school expenses of their children. They prefer sending their children to work so that they can bring regular income to home.

Most people do not believe in sending their young girls to school. These innocent girls are robbed of their right to education. In other countries, girls and boy stand at the same stage. Many women are even ahead of men in many fields and have made astonishing progress. This shows that our country cannot progress, if it doesn’t focus on education. Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world and we have to work hard to uplift the state of education in our country. We ought to change the condition of our country by constantly working hard and by educating the young generation of our country. Both boys and girls should be educated so that they can work for the betterment of our country.

Alveena Malik (D I Khan)