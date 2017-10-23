Mon October 23, 2017
October 23, 2017

Cricketer taken to police station for overtaking DPO’s vehicle

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police took cricket team player Amir Yamin to the police station when he overtook the vehicle of DPO Usman Akram Gondal repeatedly at Gojra on Sunday.

The incident was reported when Amir Yamin was on his way to Gojra on Motorway Interchange. Amir had to join the Pakistan’s T-20 team in UAE on Monday. When contacted, the DPO Office spokesperson claimed that due to terrorism threats, the City police took the action after assuming that the car driver might be a suspect when he repeatedly overtook the DPO’s vehicle. However, when he introduced that he was a Pakistan’s cricket team player, he was allowed to continue his journey, he added.

