Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PITB chairman visits health offices

PITB chairman visits health offices

LAHORE: Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr. Umer Saif Saturday visited the offices of Primary & Secondary Health Department (PSHD) at Bird Wood Road. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed PITB Chairman regarding the use of IT in PSHD. Dr Umer Saif visited IT based wings established recently. Ali Jan Khan said significant improvement has been witnessed in the department by the use of IT. It has also brought transparency and merit in the system.  PITB chairman applauded the efforts of Ali Jan Khan for showing keen interest in introducing IT in health sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement