PITB chairman visits health offices

LAHORE: Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr. Umer Saif Saturday visited the offices of Primary & Secondary Health Department (PSHD) at Bird Wood Road. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed PITB Chairman regarding the use of IT in PSHD. Dr Umer Saif visited IT based wings established recently. Ali Jan Khan said significant improvement has been witnessed in the department by the use of IT. It has also brought transparency and merit in the system. PITB chairman applauded the efforts of Ali Jan Khan for showing keen interest in introducing IT in health sector.