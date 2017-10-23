Du Plessis injury spoils South Africa win

EAST LONDON: South Africa: An injury to captain Faf du Plessis took some of the gloss off a comprehensive South African win in the third and final One-day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Du Plessis retired hurt on 91 and had to be helped off the field with an acute lower back strain and took no further part in the match as South Africa completed a series clean sweep, winning by 200 runs.

He was withdrawn from the two-match Twenty20 international series which will complete what has been a dismal tour by Bangladesh.Du Plessis was the top scorer in South Africa’s 369 for six. Bangladesh were bowled out for 169.

It was another humiliating defeat for Bangladesh, who suffered defeats by ten wickets and 104 runs in the first two matches after similarly lop-sided losses in two Test matches.Bangladesh were hit by injuries, notably to leading bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who missed all three matches, and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who only played in one game.

Du Plessis was named man of the match but could not collect his award.Du Plessis looked set for a ninth one-day international century before he pulled up as he turned for a second run. He had to be helped off the field. He hit ten fours and a six and only faced 67 balls.

Temba Bavuma made 48 and helped Quinton de Kock (73) put on 119 for the first wicket, while new cap Aiden Markram hit 66 as he and Du Plessis added 151 off 116 balls for the third wicket before Du Plessis retired hurt.

Markram’s innings was ended by a run-out. He hit four fours and two sixes in an impressive 60-ball innings.The match was soon over as a contest as Bangladesh lost their first five wickets for 61. There was a brief fightback as Shakib Al Hasan (63) and Sabbir Rahman (39) put on 67 for the sixth wicket before both fell to part-time off-spinner Markram.

South Africa won toss

South Africa

T Bavuma c Liton b Mehidy 48

†Q de Kock c & b Mehidy 73

*F du Plessis retired hurt 91

A K Markram run out 66

A B de Villiers c Mashrafe b Rubel 20

F Behardien not out 33

P W A Mulder lbw b Taskin 2

A L Phehlukwayo c Mushfiqur b Taskin 5

K Rabada not out 23

Extras (lb 3, w 5) 8

Total (6 wickets; 50 Overs) 369

Did not bat: D Paterson, Imran Tahir

Fall: 1-119, 2-132, 2-283, 3-289, 4-325, 5-329, 6-335

Bowling: Mashrafe 9-0-69-0; Mehidy 10-0-59-2; Rubel 10-0-75-1; Shakib 10-0-56-0; Taskin 7-0-66-2; Mahmudullah 3-0-33-0; Sabbir 1-0-8-0

Bangladesh

Imrul Kayes c Behardien b Paterson 1

Soumya Sarkar c Markram b Rabada 8

Liton Das lbw b Paterson 6

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Rabada b Phehlukwayo 8

Shakib Al Hasan c sub (J Duminy) b Markram 63

Mahmudullah lbw b Mulder 2

Sabbir Rahman c de Kock b Markram 39

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c de Villiers b Imran 15

*Mashrafe Mortaza c de Kock b Paterson 17

Taskin Ahmed c sub (J Duminy) b Imran 2

Rubel Hossain not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 5) 8

Total (all-out; 40.4 Overs) 169

Fall: 1-3, 2-15, 3-20, 4-51, 5-61, 6-128, 7-135, 8-163, 9-169, 10-169

Bowling: Rabada 8-1-33-1; Paterson 9-0-44-3; Mulder 8-0-32-1; Phehlukwayo 4-1-13-1; Imran 8.4-1-27-2; Markram 3-0-18-2

Result: South Africa won by 200 runs

Series: South Africa won the 3-match series by 3-0

Man of the Match: F du Plessis (South Africa)

Man of the Series: Q de Kock (South Africa)

ODI debut: A K Markram and P W A Mulder (South Africa)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and S George (South Africa). TV Umpires: R Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: R Madugalle (Sri Lanka)