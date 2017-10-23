Greenshirts finish at third position in Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan outplayed South Korea 6-3 in the 3rd place match of Asia Cup at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Sunday. Ajaz Ahmed was the star of the show as he struck three beautiful open play goals. The game was slow in the first quarter and there were only a few circle penetrations and shots on the goal.

In the 10th minute, Ajaz showing opportunism, cashed in on a crush ball sent from Korean 23’ by skipper Irfan, deflecting it into the goal with a soft touch.

The Koreans equalised in the 15th minute courtesy Azfar Yaqoob’s blunder who inexplicably lost the ball inside Pakistan’s circle. Cho Sook Hun capitalised on the opportunity with a strong hit. Soon afterwards, Pakistan had their first penalty corner. The ball went out of the circle because of misunderstanding among Pakistani players. However, Ali Shan’s pass from left was well received by veteran Rashid at the circle’s top. His powerful flat reverse hander struck the left corner of the goal and Pakistan were back in the front.

The very next minute, Amjad made a spectacular diving save off a ferocious Korean back hander. In the last minute of the first half, Ajaz extended Pakistan’s advantage. The youngster sprinted into the circle. After beating the goalkeeper and the last defender with a lovely 1-2 with Atiq Arshad, Ajaz pushed the ball into make it 3-1.

Later, Abubakr converted the second PC with a flick past Korean net minder’s left shoulder into the top netting. In the 36th minute, it was 5-1 and irrepressible Ajaz had completed his hat-trick. Receiving a good pass from Tasawwar in his own half, Ajaz ran like a hare. On entering the circle, he sidestepped the defender who had caught up with him. Then he wrong footed the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the goal, both in a single action.

Undaunted by the scoreline of 1-5, the Koreans opted for an offensive approach. After missing a couple of chances, they managed to get their second goal. A measured pass from just outside the circle reached Lee Namyong, surprisingly left unmarked in the middle of the scoring zone. Lee deflected the ball into the cage with a deft touch.

With a three goal cushion, Pakistan began the last quarter with good possession hockey.They made circle penetrations and also had a couple of attempts.

However, Korea again came back well applying good pressure. Having wasted two back-to-back penalty corners, they got their third PC via a good two-touch drill. The ball was pushed to Soo Inwoo in the middle of the left side of the circle, who deflected it in with a flat stick.

With only five minutes left, Pakistanis went on attack once again. Abubakr blasted a PC over the bar and Atiq made a poor attempt after a good solo run. Rashid’s attempt after a 1-2 came off the right pole. Off the rebound, Azfar easily flicked the ball in.The Koreans had two PCs in the last minute but failed to strike.

Pakistan face Hong Kong today in Women’s Asian Challenge

KARACHI: Pakistan open their campaign at the Women’s Asian Challenge Hockey in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Monday (today) with a match against Hong Kong on Monday.

After some withdrawals, three teams are left in the competition, Pakistan, Hong Kong and the hosts Brunei.

The event is now scheduled to be played on a double league basis followed by the final.

Pakistan’s matches:

vs Hong Kong China (23 October)

vs Brunei (24 October)

vs Hong Kong China (26 October)

vs Brunei (27 October).