Govt urged to revoke regulatory duty on 731 items

Islamabad :The people belonging to all segments of the society have demanded of the government to immediately take back increase in regulatory duty on 731 items that according to them would result in a new wave of price hike in the country.

Nauman Chaudhry, a resident of G-6 sector, said the mini budget announced by the government would make the life of the people more difficult at the time when increasing price hike is adversely affecting each and every section of the society.

"The government officials always make tall claims but they miss no opportunity to impose new taxes and duties despite the fact that the price hike is touching new heights in the country," he said.

Khurram Malik, a trader, said it is not less than a mini budget because the government has enhanced regulatory duty on various items including used cars, tyres, mobile phones, electronic goods, readymade garments, ceramics tiles, pulses, fruits, dairy items, sports goods, and cosmetics. He said the government should have consulted the small and big importers before increasing regulatory duty so as to minimize burden on the consumers.