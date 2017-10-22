Oath-taking ceremony held at OPF College

Islamabad

A programme regarding the oath-taking ceremony of the OPF Girls College, Primary Girls Section, was organised by section heads Naz Amin and Zareen Zehra.

College Principal Shahina Masood was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the welcome address, section head Naz Amin stressed the importance of curricular and co-curricular activities. She encouraged and congratulated the newly-elected student council members. The chief guest administered the oath to students and gave them sashes.

The section heads accomplished her on the stage in sash distribution.

In her address to the parents and students, she said the college rightfully shared its pride with all present that we as an institution excel both in curricular and co curricular activities. "It is my proud privilege to announce that in their academic pursuits our students have got unprecedented success," she said.