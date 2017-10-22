NCPC celebrates World Habitat Day

Rawalpindi

National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) in collaboration with UN-Habitat celebrated World Habitat Day and World Cities Day at MDC Hall, Attock Refinery Limited, Morgah.

UN-Habitat Country Director Jawed Ali Khan was accompanied by Dr. Muhammad Irfan Khan from International Islamic University. Students from different universities and schools participated in the event. This year theme of World Habitat Day was ‘Housing Policies and Affordable Homes’ and theme of World Cities Day was ‘Innovative Governance, Open Cities.’

The purposes of celebrating these very important days are to reflect on the state of our towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The need to establish better living conditions for people around the world is important. These days helps to make people aware of how people need to receive the proper support in the form of healthy and suitable homes that they can stay protected in. By offering proper education and support to society, it will be easier for appropriate shelters and habitats to be established all around the world as a mean of supporting people who need help the most. In his address, Javed Ali Khan emphasized that collective efforts to solve various common issues must be done.