No gynaecologist to get special pay without doing job: minister

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that no gynaecologist would get special pay of Rs 60,000 without doing the job.

The minister directed that strict policy should be evolved for referring patients from one hospital to other one. Only in very special cases, patients should be referred and complete documentation must be done, he added. He said that medical superintendents should ensure shifting of the patients and pregnant women only through the ambulance of Patient Referral Service Rescue 1122.

He said this while addressing the monthly conference of medical superintendents of DHQ/THQ hospitals at a local hotel on Saturday, according to a handout issued here. Primary and Secondary Health secretary and other officers concerned also attended the conference.

PITB: Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr. Umer Saif Saturday visited the offices of Primary & Secondary Health Department (PSHD) at Bird Wood Road. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed PITB Chairman regarding the use of IT in PSHD.