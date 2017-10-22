Anyone going against Nawaz will disgrace himself: AJK PM

LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that there is no replacement of Nawaz Sharif, and the whole party is united under his leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, Raja Farooq Haider said that a concerted campaign was being run to break the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into many factions but, he said, all such efforts have failed so far and will not succeed in future because the party leadership and workers are well aware of the conspiracy against the PML-N and Pakistan’s interests.

He said: “There is only one leader of the Pakistan Muslim

League and that’s Nawaz Sharif. Anyone who disassociates himself from Nawaz Sharif and lets him down will have no future. Anyone who deserts Nawaz Sharif will not be able to hold his head high and gain the trust of voters. There’s no future for anyone who leaves Nawaz Sharif.”

Haider warned that Pakistan had paid a heavy price for the mistakes made in its 70 years of history. “We paid a heavy price in 1971. Such tactics don’t work anymore; anyone who thinks that he will succeed through such tricks against Nawaz Sharif should learn lessons from history and not repeat mistakes which are destined to fail.”

The premier said that he travelled with Nawaz Sharif on the GT Road from Islamabad to Lahore and witnessed the love and affection masses showered on him. “Anyone who leaves him at this time will end up with humiliation.”

Raja Farooq Haider lamented that a few social media activists were arrested by the FIA for exercising their right of free speech. He said anyone violating the law should be tried under the cyber crime laws, but action shouldn’t be discriminatory and towards only one group. He said that kidnapping of activists was unacceptable because freedom of expression was a fundamental human right. He said such actions brought a bad image to Pakistan abroad and gave a wrong impression about Pakistan. “This is against the interests of Pakistan.”