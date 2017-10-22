Sindh has been looted the most, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, on Saturday said that Sindh was in dire need of reforms as compared to the other provinces. “People of Sindh have been looted the most and that is the reason the province needs a fresh start,” Imran said in a video message on the eve of his public meeting in Sehwan.

He added that farmers didn’t have access to water as feudal lords continued to rule the province and lawlessness was all around. “I will give a message to the people of Sindh during my Sehwan public meeting,” he said and added that a proper plan to overhaul the provincial infrastructure and laws needs to be introduced.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leader MNA Asad Umar trashed the government claim of an improvement in economy and also challenged its figures with regard to the current

account deficit and foreign exchange reserves. He alleged the government had unleashed a new way of telling lies about the national economy.

Asad noted that in one report, it was reported that there had been a 117 percent increase in the current account deficit as compared to the previous financial year. While in the second report, it was claimed that due to reforms in the first quarter of the current financial year, there had been an improvement in the foreign exchange reserves.

On the contrary, he pointed out that there had been decrease of $2 billion in the reserves of the central bank; whereas, the claim of the Ministry of Finance was to mislead the public under a new strategy. He wondered if now the government had also adopted a formal strategy to tell lies.