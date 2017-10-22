Nawaz turned down reconciliation offer, can’t help him: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Nawaz Sharif had turned down reconciliation offer and now PPP could not help him.

Farhatullah did not see any possibility of grand reconciliatory dialogue with Nawaz Sharif at this juncture as former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had repeatedly stated that there would be no dialogue outside Parliament.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will neither hold any dialogue or meeting with Nawaz Sharif at this point of time nor will help him politically as it will send a wrong message,” he said while talking to newsmen here at the Parliament House.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, who is also spokesman for Asif Ali Zardari, said that the PPP always talked about the political reconciliation but it was Nawaz Sharif who backed out of it.

He was of the opinion that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to resolve the issue within the ambit of law but if there was any threat to democracy, the PPP would be in the front line to defend democracy.

It is to be mentioned here that on Friday, former President Asif Ali Zardari through a statement stated that, “The “godfather” is sending secret messages for reconciliation from London but we have rejected all these messages because we cannot make the same mistake twice.”